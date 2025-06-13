Left Menu

Crusaders Triumph in Thrilling Super Rugby Semi-Final Showdown

The Canterbury Crusaders clinched a spot in the Super Rugby final after defeating the Auckland Blues 21-14. Overcoming an early deficit, the Crusaders rallied with tries from Will Jordan and Tom Christie. The win at Christchurch Stadium marked their 31st unbeaten playoff game on home soil.

The Canterbury Crusaders secured their place in the Super Rugby final with a dramatic 21-14 victory over the defending champions, Auckland Blues. Despite trailing 14-0 in the early stages, the Crusaders mounted a remarkable comeback to claim the win on their home turf.

Key to the Crusaders' success were crucial tries from Will Jordan and Tom Christie, which shifted the momentum back in their favor. The victory continued their impressive record at Christchurch Stadium, where they remain unbeaten in 31 playoff matches over three decades of Super Rugby competition.

The Blues missed opportunities to level the scores, including a straightforward penalty chance, while the Crusaders capitalized on their chances to edge ahead. This sets the stage for a highly-anticipated final against either the Waikato Chiefs or ACT Brumbies next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

