India's Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for European Pro League Challenges

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:09 IST
India's Women's Hockey Team is preparing for a pivotal European leg in the Pro League, starting this Saturday with a match against Australia. Currently sixth with nine points, India will also play Argentina, Belgium, and China in this round.

Significant focus has been directed towards improving goalkeeping and drag flicking, as emphasized by Coach Harendra Singh. The specialized training under Dutch expert Toon Siepman is expected to enhance the performance of key players Deepika and Manisha.

After mixed results from a recent Australian tour, the team is keen to implement lessons learned. Singh has assembled a balanced roster, aiming for peak performance at September's Asia Championship, and securing a potential World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

