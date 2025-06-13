Left Menu

Suruchi Singh: Indian Shooting's Golden Girl Clinches Third ISSF World Cup Gold

Suruchi Singh won her third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold in the women's 10m air pistol event, affirming her status as India's shooting star. The 19-year-old bested Olympic medalist Camille Jedrzejewski in a closely contested final, achieving this amidst a record-equalling qualification score and intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:43 IST
Suruchi Singh: Indian Shooting's Golden Girl Clinches Third ISSF World Cup Gold
  • Country:
  • Germany

Suruchi Singh emerged triumphant in the women's 10m air pistol event, securing her third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold medal. Her commanding performance solidifies her reputation as Indian shooting's emerging talent.

The 19-year-old shooter scored 241.9 in the thrilling final, narrowly beating Camille Jedrzejewski from France, the Paris Olympic silver medalist, by just 0.2 points. China's Yao Qianxuan claimed the bronze.

Suruchi's remarkable consistency and skill were on display as she equaled the national qualification record, matching the accomplishments of renowned double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025