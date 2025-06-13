Suruchi Singh: Indian Shooting's Golden Girl Clinches Third ISSF World Cup Gold

Suruchi Singh emerged triumphant in the women's 10m air pistol event, securing her third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold medal. Her commanding performance solidifies her reputation as Indian shooting's emerging talent.

The 19-year-old shooter scored 241.9 in the thrilling final, narrowly beating Camille Jedrzejewski from France, the Paris Olympic silver medalist, by just 0.2 points. China's Yao Qianxuan claimed the bronze.

Suruchi's remarkable consistency and skill were on display as she equaled the national qualification record, matching the accomplishments of renowned double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.

