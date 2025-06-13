Suruchi Singh: Indian Shooting's Golden Girl Clinches Third ISSF World Cup Gold
Suruchi Singh won her third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold in the women's 10m air pistol event, affirming her status as India's shooting star. The 19-year-old bested Olympic medalist Camille Jedrzejewski in a closely contested final, achieving this amidst a record-equalling qualification score and intense competition.
13-06-2025
Suruchi Singh emerged triumphant in the women's 10m air pistol event, securing her third consecutive ISSF World Cup gold medal. Her commanding performance solidifies her reputation as Indian shooting's emerging talent.
The 19-year-old shooter scored 241.9 in the thrilling final, narrowly beating Camille Jedrzejewski from France, the Paris Olympic silver medalist, by just 0.2 points. China's Yao Qianxuan claimed the bronze.
Suruchi's remarkable consistency and skill were on display as she equaled the national qualification record, matching the accomplishments of renowned double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker.
