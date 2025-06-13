Left Menu

Real Madrid Secures Rising Star Franco Mastantuono

Real Madrid has finalized a six-year contract with River Plate's 17-year-old midfielder Franco Mastantuono. The young Argentine talent will join Madrid in August after playing in the Club World Cup for River. This signing follows Madrid's additions of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.

In a strategic move, Real Madrid has secured a six-year agreement to sign promising River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono, the club announced Friday. The 17-year-old sensation is expected to join the Spanish giants in August.

Before moving to Madrid, Mastantuono will play for River Plate at the Club World Cup. Interestingly, Madrid will also participate in the event, which is scheduled to occur in the United States.

Franco Mastantuono's signing comes on the heels of Madrid's acquisition of defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen. Recently, Mastantuono debuted for Argentina, playing a pivotal role in the team's 1-0 victory over Chile in a World Cup qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

