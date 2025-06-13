James Milner Extends Premier League Journey at Brighton

Veteran footballer James Milner has signed a one-year extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, aiming to top the all-time Premier League appearance record.

Though Milner, who first played in the Premier League at 16, faced an injury setback last season, Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler values his invaluable experience.

Milner's presence off the pitch continues to benefit younger teammates, and Brighton remains optimistic as they aim for improved standings next season.

