James Milner Extends Premier League Journey at Brighton

Veteran midfielder James Milner has extended his stint at Brighton & Hove Albion with a one-year contract. Despite limited playing time last season due to injury, Milner is determined to break the Premier League appearance record. His leadership and experience remain valuable assets to the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:10 IST
James Milner

Veteran footballer James Milner has signed a one-year extension with Brighton & Hove Albion, aiming to top the all-time Premier League appearance record.

Though Milner, who first played in the Premier League at 16, faced an injury setback last season, Brighton's head coach Fabian Huerzeler values his invaluable experience.

Milner's presence off the pitch continues to benefit younger teammates, and Brighton remains optimistic as they aim for improved standings next season.

