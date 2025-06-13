Zverev, Fritz, and Shelton Shine at Stuttgart Open Semis
Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the Stuttgart Open semi-finals with a win over Brandon Nakashima. He aims for his first grasscourt title, facing Ben Shelton next. Taylor Fritz also progressed, beating Marton Fucsovics, and will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.
Alexander Zverev, the top seed and home favorite, showcased his skill by defeating Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, advancing to the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open. The German star is eyeing his first grasscourt title, having turned the first set around at 5-5 before claiming the victory.
In a more dominant display, Zverev overwhelmed Nakashima in the second set, ending the match with an impressive 31 winners in 90 minutes. "Reaching the semi-finals, I'm now focusing on delivering my best. The competition is getting tougher, but I'm thrilled to play here," said Zverev.
Zverev will face the third seed, Ben Shelton, who displayed superb serving prowess against Jiri Lehecka, winning 6-4, 6-4 with 18 aces. Shelton's win propels him into the top 10 rankings. Taylor Fritz, leveraging his powerful serve against Marton Fucsovics, will compete against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who earlier defeated teenage sensation Justin Engel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
