Left Menu

Zverev, Fritz, and Shelton Shine at Stuttgart Open Semis

Top seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the Stuttgart Open semi-finals with a win over Brandon Nakashima. He aims for his first grasscourt title, facing Ben Shelton next. Taylor Fritz also progressed, beating Marton Fucsovics, and will meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:18 IST
Zverev, Fritz, and Shelton Shine at Stuttgart Open Semis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alexander Zverev, the top seed and home favorite, showcased his skill by defeating Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-4, advancing to the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open. The German star is eyeing his first grasscourt title, having turned the first set around at 5-5 before claiming the victory.

In a more dominant display, Zverev overwhelmed Nakashima in the second set, ending the match with an impressive 31 winners in 90 minutes. "Reaching the semi-finals, I'm now focusing on delivering my best. The competition is getting tougher, but I'm thrilled to play here," said Zverev.

Zverev will face the third seed, Ben Shelton, who displayed superb serving prowess against Jiri Lehecka, winning 6-4, 6-4 with 18 aces. Shelton's win propels him into the top 10 rankings. Taylor Fritz, leveraging his powerful serve against Marton Fucsovics, will compete against Felix Auger-Aliassime, who earlier defeated teenage sensation Justin Engel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025