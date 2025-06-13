Opelka Upsets Medvedev: Thrilling Path to Libema Open Semi-finals

Reilly Opelka, seeded as a lucky loser, delivered a surprising victory against top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, propelling himself into the semi-finals of the Libema Open. He secured the win with a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) score, notching 24 aces along the way.

Opelka's formidable serving left Medvedev struggling, as the Russian hit five double faults throughout their match. Meanwhile, Opelka maintained a flawless record, avoiding any double faults. His victory has positioned him in a grasscourt ATP semi-final for the second time.

Opelka will encounter either Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal or Belgium's Zizou Bergs next, following his triumph. Ugo Humbert and Ekaterina Alexandrova are also advancing in their respective brackets, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.