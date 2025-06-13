Left Menu

Opelka Upsets Medvedev: Thrilling Path to Libema Open Semi-finals

Reilly Opelka, an American lucky loser, defeated top seed Daniil Medvedev at the Libema Open semi-finals. Opelka's victory came after a strong performance, serving 24 aces without committing a double fault. Medvedev's previous win against Adrian Mannarino was overshadowed by the surprise loss. Other semi-finalists include Mark Lajal, Ugo Humbert, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | 'S-Hertogenbosch | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:42 IST
Opelka Upsets Medvedev: Thrilling Path to Libema Open Semi-finals
Reilly Opelka
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Reilly Opelka, seeded as a lucky loser, delivered a surprising victory against top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, propelling himself into the semi-finals of the Libema Open. He secured the win with a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) score, notching 24 aces along the way.

Opelka's formidable serving left Medvedev struggling, as the Russian hit five double faults throughout their match. Meanwhile, Opelka maintained a flawless record, avoiding any double faults. His victory has positioned him in a grasscourt ATP semi-final for the second time.

Opelka will encounter either Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal or Belgium's Zizou Bergs next, following his triumph. Ugo Humbert and Ekaterina Alexandrova are also advancing in their respective brackets, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion to the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025