Verstappen Leads Canadian GP Practice Amid Ferrari Mishap

Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the pace in the first practice for the Canadian Grand Prix held on Friday, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffered a crash.

Verstappen, who won at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last year, completed the fastest lap of one minute 13.193 seconds. He aims for his fourth consecutive victory in Canada. Behind him, Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were close contenders, securing second and third places respectively.

George Russell of Mercedes took the fourth spot, despite starting from pole last year, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari secured fifth place. McLaren's Lando Norris came in seventh. The session paused briefly as Leclerc hit the barriers, marking a challenging day for Ferrari.

Lance Stroll, racing at his home circuit, returned after missing the Spanish Grand Prix and finished 15th for Aston Martin.

