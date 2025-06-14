Left Menu

Verstappen Leads Canadian GP Practice Amid Ferrari Mishap

Max Verstappen led the opening practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix, while Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari. Verstappen seeks his fourth consecutive win in Canada. Key performances included Alex Albon in second place and George Russell in fourth, while McLaren struggled. Lance Stroll made a comeback for Aston Martin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:49 IST
Verstappen Leads Canadian GP Practice Amid Ferrari Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the pace in the first practice for the Canadian Grand Prix held on Friday, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffered a crash.

Verstappen, who won at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve last year, completed the fastest lap of one minute 13.193 seconds. He aims for his fourth consecutive victory in Canada. Behind him, Williams' Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were close contenders, securing second and third places respectively.

George Russell of Mercedes took the fourth spot, despite starting from pole last year, while Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari secured fifth place. McLaren's Lando Norris came in seventh. The session paused briefly as Leclerc hit the barriers, marking a challenging day for Ferrari.

Lance Stroll, racing at his home circuit, returned after missing the Spanish Grand Prix and finished 15th for Aston Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025