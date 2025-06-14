Inter Miami's Club World Cup Challenge: Messi's Moment to Shine

Inter Miami is set for a pivotal clash in their Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly this Saturday, heavily reliant on Lionel Messi's prowess amidst a defensive shuffle. Coach Javier Mascherano confirmed changes due to injuries, impacting key players like Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright.

The absences include fullback Jordi Alba, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and fitness concerns surrounding center back David Martinez. Despite conceding 16 goals in their last six matches, Mascherano remains positive about the players stepping up in these challenging moments.

"Messi is in good shape and ready to deliver," asserted Mascherano. Miami's hopes are pinned on Messi's skill as they navigate Group A challenges, also facing Porto and Palmeiras, aiming to create an environment that allows Messi to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)