Inter Miami's Club World Cup Challenge: Messi's Moment to Shine

Inter Miami faces a critical test in the Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly, with Lionel Messi expected to shoulder much of the burden in light of key defensive injuries. Coach Javier Mascherano's lineup shuffles are necessitated by absences, but optimism remains as they prepare for upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:00 IST
Inter Miami is set for a pivotal clash in their Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly this Saturday, heavily reliant on Lionel Messi's prowess amidst a defensive shuffle. Coach Javier Mascherano confirmed changes due to injuries, impacting key players like Jordi Alba and Yannick Bright.

The absences include fullback Jordi Alba, sidelined with a hamstring issue, and fitness concerns surrounding center back David Martinez. Despite conceding 16 goals in their last six matches, Mascherano remains positive about the players stepping up in these challenging moments.

"Messi is in good shape and ready to deliver," asserted Mascherano. Miami's hopes are pinned on Messi's skill as they navigate Group A challenges, also facing Porto and Palmeiras, aiming to create an environment that allows Messi to thrive.

