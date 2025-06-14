Left Menu

Messi's Magic: Inter Miami's Hope in Club World Cup Clash

Inter Miami must depend on Lionel Messi as they face Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup opener. With key defenders injured, coach Mascherano reshuffles the lineup. Messi's form is crucial, having played continuously except for strategic breaks. Al-Ahly coach Riveiro acknowledges Messi's game-changing prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:52 IST
Messi's Magic: Inter Miami's Hope in Club World Cup Clash
Lionel Messi

Inter Miami is gearing up for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly, leaning heavily on Lionel Messi's offensive capabilities. The team faces a defensive shakeup, however, as coach Javier Mascherano must deal with a wave of injuries. Key players Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, and Yannick Bright are out for the Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In a Friday press conference, Mascherano expressed hopes that the sidelined players might return for the second game, while acknowledging that Alba, a former Barcelona teammate of Messi's, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Concerns also linger over the fitness of center back David Martinez, whom the team decided not to risk after recent pain.

Despite these challenges, much of Miami's success rests on Messi's shoulders. Mascherano highlighted Messi's resilience this season, noting strategic rest periods to maintain his fitness. Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro, new to the team, admitted Messi remains a formidable opponent with his unparalleled vision and ability to turn the game at any moment.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025