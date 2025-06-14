Messi's Magic: Inter Miami's Hope in Club World Cup Clash

Inter Miami is gearing up for their Club World Cup opener against Al-Ahly, leaning heavily on Lionel Messi's offensive capabilities. The team faces a defensive shakeup, however, as coach Javier Mascherano must deal with a wave of injuries. Key players Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, and Yannick Bright are out for the Group A match at the Hard Rock Stadium.

In a Friday press conference, Mascherano expressed hopes that the sidelined players might return for the second game, while acknowledging that Alba, a former Barcelona teammate of Messi's, is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Concerns also linger over the fitness of center back David Martinez, whom the team decided not to risk after recent pain.

Despite these challenges, much of Miami's success rests on Messi's shoulders. Mascherano highlighted Messi's resilience this season, noting strategic rest periods to maintain his fitness. Al Ahly coach Jose Riveiro, new to the team, admitted Messi remains a formidable opponent with his unparalleled vision and ability to turn the game at any moment.