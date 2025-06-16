Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up Against Argentine Titans

The Indian women's hockey team, led by Salima Tete, is set to face world No. 2 Argentina in consecutive matches in the FIH Pro League. After two close defeats against Australia, they aim to secure crucial points and boost morale ahead of upcoming matches. Argentina has won 7 out of 12 league matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:06 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up Against Argentine Titans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's hockey team, captained by Salima Tete, is set to face a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on world No. 2 Argentina in back-to-back FIH Pro League matches. The team, aiming for a comeback, hopes to recover from narrow losses to Australia last weekend.

Argentina, with a strong record of seven wins from 12 matches, is currently ranked second in the league. Speaking to Hockey India, Tete expressed confidence, stating, "We won't go down without a fight -- we'll give it our all in both matches." The team has been perfecting strategies to secure vital points.

India is currently seventh in the standings with nine points, while Argentina is eyeing full points to challenge league leaders Netherlands. Vice captain Navneet Kaur remarked on the team's fighting spirit seen against Australia and expressed determination for victory, which would not only earn points but also boost morale for upcoming clashes against Belgium and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025