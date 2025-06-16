Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up Against Argentine Titans

The Indian women's hockey team, captained by Salima Tete, is set to face a formidable challenge as they prepare to take on world No. 2 Argentina in back-to-back FIH Pro League matches. The team, aiming for a comeback, hopes to recover from narrow losses to Australia last weekend.

Argentina, with a strong record of seven wins from 12 matches, is currently ranked second in the league. Speaking to Hockey India, Tete expressed confidence, stating, "We won't go down without a fight -- we'll give it our all in both matches." The team has been perfecting strategies to secure vital points.

India is currently seventh in the standings with nine points, while Argentina is eyeing full points to challenge league leaders Netherlands. Vice captain Navneet Kaur remarked on the team's fighting spirit seen against Australia and expressed determination for victory, which would not only earn points but also boost morale for upcoming clashes against Belgium and China.

