Left Menu

Chennai Bulls Dominate RPL Opener Against Mumbai Dreamers

The Chennai Bulls kicked off their Rugby Premier League campaign with a powerful 24-5 victory over the Mumbai Dreamers, thanks to star player Terry Kennedy's standout performance. Kennedy highlighted the team's focus on building connections as they aim to maintain momentum in what promises to be a challenging tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:17 IST
Chennai Bulls Dominate RPL Opener Against Mumbai Dreamers
Terry Kennedy of Chennai Bulls in action (Photo: RPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chennai Bulls showcased impressive form in their Rugby Premier League opener, securing a commanding 24-5 win against the Mumbai Dreamers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. Terry Kennedy, a marquee player, was instrumental in the victory and was awarded the Player of the Match for his stellar performance, steering the team to a resounding start.

In a press release, Kennedy reflected on the match, acknowledging the game's intensity and emphasizing the team's concerted efforts to build strong connections during their limited preparation period. "It's a good start, but we want to build on it," he stated, underscoring the importance of teamwork for future successes in the tournament.

Experiencing India for the first time, Kennedy praised the vibrant atmosphere at the venue and addressed the weather's impact on gameplay. Meanwhile, the Kalinga Black Tigers are eager to recover from their previous match, eyeing a win against the Delhi Redz, while the Mumbai Dreamers are keen to redeem themselves when they face the Chennai Bulls again later in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025