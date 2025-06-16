Chennai Bulls Dominate RPL Opener Against Mumbai Dreamers

The Chennai Bulls showcased impressive form in their Rugby Premier League opener, securing a commanding 24-5 win against the Mumbai Dreamers at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex. Terry Kennedy, a marquee player, was instrumental in the victory and was awarded the Player of the Match for his stellar performance, steering the team to a resounding start.

In a press release, Kennedy reflected on the match, acknowledging the game's intensity and emphasizing the team's concerted efforts to build strong connections during their limited preparation period. "It's a good start, but we want to build on it," he stated, underscoring the importance of teamwork for future successes in the tournament.

Experiencing India for the first time, Kennedy praised the vibrant atmosphere at the venue and addressed the weather's impact on gameplay. Meanwhile, the Kalinga Black Tigers are eager to recover from their previous match, eyeing a win against the Delhi Redz, while the Mumbai Dreamers are keen to redeem themselves when they face the Chennai Bulls again later in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)