Thrills and Upsets: The 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship Journey

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2023-25 delivered a remarkable testament to the enduring allure of Test cricket, unaffected by the popularity of lucrative T20 leagues. It was an era filled with intense emotions—heartbreaks, inspiring comebacks, and shocking upsets—for both players and enthusiasts. South Africa, under the gritty leadership of Temba Bavuma, etched history by securing their first world title in any format, shedding their image as perennial 'chokers.'

This cycle was distinguished by the dominance of away teams, defying Test cricket norms where home sides reign. India experienced a shocking generational upheaval. England earned a challenging 2-2 home draw against Australia, and a heroic performance by an injured Shamar Joseph prevented Australia's anticipated win in Brisbane. Pakistan, reeling from internal disruptions, was humiliated with a momentous series loss to Bangladesh.

The cycle also witnessed a stark awakening for Team India, humbled by New Zealand for their first-ever home series whitewash. Meanwhile, England, powered by young talents including Harry Brook, celebrated their first series win in New Zealand since 2007/08. The conclusion of this cycle saw significant retirements, notably India's Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Australia's David Warner, and England's James Anderson. The transition period for various teams now looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)