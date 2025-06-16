Left Menu

NorthEast United FC has announced a contract extension for midfielder Bekey Oram, securing his stay until 2028. Having joined in 2023, Oram has been a key player in various tournaments. His versatility and intelligence in the field make him a promising asset for the Highlanders' future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:50 IST
Bekey Oram Extends His Stay with NorthEast United FC Until 2028
NorthEast United midfielder Bekey Oram. (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
NorthEast United FC confirmed on Monday that Bekey Oram, a promising midfielder, has agreed to a contract extension, securing his tenure with the club until the end of the 2028 season. This announcement was made via a statement from the Indian Super League (ISL). Oram had joined NorthEast United just before the 2023-24 season and has since made 18 appearances, demonstrating his talent across the Indian Super League, Super Cup, and Durand Cup.

Did we mention his pivotal role in NorthEast United FC's successful campaign in the 40th Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup? Oram has also gained crucial experience in the Reliance Foundation Development League, significantly contributing to his growth as a player. Elated about his extension, Oram expressed gratitude towards the coaching staff and management for their unwavering trust, as stated on the ISL official website. He emphasized the transformative experience of the past two years, highlighting victories in the Durand Cup and the Sikkim Governor's Gold Cup as memorable milestones.

The club's head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, praised Oram, describing him as a bright and intelligent young player capable of performing in both defense and midfield. 'Oram's understanding of the game and decision-making on the field typify his potential,' Benali remarked, expressing his pleasure at Oram's continued presence at NorthEast United FC and confidence in the player's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

