Historic Triumph: South Africa Clinches Maiden ICC World Test Championship

South Africa's cricket team marked a historic achievement as they returned to Lord's, known as the Home of Cricket, to celebrate winning their first-ever ICC World Test Championship against Australia. The team secured a memorable five-wicket win in the final and gathered for a celebratory moment with the iconic Test mace.

The Proteas, supported by jubilant players and staff, relished one last visit to the legendary venue before heading back to South Africa. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder reflected on the significant victory, expressing immense satisfaction at clinching the Mace where the spirit of cricket thrives.

Reflecting on the achievement, Mulder described the celebrations over the past days as unparalleled. 'It feels amazing to celebrate our win at the Home of Cricket,' he enthused, 'it's a moment to cherish.' Skipper Bavuma, whose formidable performance alongside Aiden Markram broke a 27-year trophy drought, now eyes the upcoming ICC tournaments as future milestones.

Meanwhile, Australia's captain Pat Cummins saw an end to his victorious streak marked by Ashes retention and consecutive ICC titles. For South Africa, co-hosting the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup with Zimbabwe and Namibia presents a thrilling chance to build on their historic achievement.

But first, South Africa will target success in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup under Aiden Markram's leadership, aiming to surpass their runner-up finish to India in 2024. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)