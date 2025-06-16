Chennai Open 2025: Prestigious Tennis Tournament Makes Triumphant Return

The wait is over for tennis fans in Chennai as the Chennai Open gears up for its much-anticipated return this October after a hiatus of three years, as confirmed by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday.

Scheduled from October 27 to November 2, the prestigious tournament will be hosted on the outdoor hard courts of the SDAT Nungambakkam Stadium. Players and fans alike are eager to witness top-tier competition, courtesy of significant backing from the Tamil Nadu government and Sports Development Authority.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) president Vijay Amritraj expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the sport to a spirited Chennai audience. The tournament will feature 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams battling for 250 ranking points and will be broadcasted on a leading sports channel.

(With inputs from agencies.)