Chennai Open 2025: Prestigious Tennis Tournament Makes Triumphant Return

The Chennai Open tennis tournament returns in October 2025 after a three-year break, with events scheduled from October 27 to November 2. Supported by Tamil Nadu's government, the event will feature 32 singles players and 16 doubles pairs competing on outdoor hard courts at SDAT Nungambakkam Stadium.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The wait is over for tennis fans in Chennai as the Chennai Open gears up for its much-anticipated return this October after a hiatus of three years, as confirmed by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday.

Scheduled from October 27 to November 2, the prestigious tournament will be hosted on the outdoor hard courts of the SDAT Nungambakkam Stadium. Players and fans alike are eager to witness top-tier competition, courtesy of significant backing from the Tamil Nadu government and Sports Development Authority.

Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) president Vijay Amritraj expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the opportunity to showcase the sport to a spirited Chennai audience. The tournament will feature 32 singles competitors and 16 doubles teams battling for 250 ranking points and will be broadcasted on a leading sports channel.

