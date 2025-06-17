Rugby Australia Unveils New Domestic Super Rugby Competition

Rugby Australia is set to launch an annual domestic Super Rugby competition in September, designed to give the nation's senior players additional game opportunities. The announcement addresses growing concerns that athletes outside the Wallabies set-up receive insufficient game time compared to international peers.

The competition, called Super Rugby AUS, will cater to players who miss out on the Wallabies selection and even bolster the visibility of emerging players and coaches from club rugby. It will also interlink with national and Super Rugby pathway programmes, enhancing the overall rugby landscape.

The format includes the New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, Western Force, and Queensland Reds playing each other once over three rounds, culminating in a final held on a fourth weekend. Rugby officials see this as a vital step in nurturing talent and elevating Australian rugby's profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)