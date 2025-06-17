Left Menu

Rugby Australia Unveils New Domestic Super Rugby Competition

Rugby Australia has announced a new annual domestic Super Rugby competition to start in September, aimed at providing more playing time for senior players. This move addresses concerns that non-Wallabies players lack game time compared to international counterparts, and showcases emerging talent in Australian rugby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-06-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 09:11 IST
Rugby Australia Unveils New Domestic Super Rugby Competition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia is set to launch an annual domestic Super Rugby competition in September, designed to give the nation's senior players additional game opportunities. The announcement addresses growing concerns that athletes outside the Wallabies set-up receive insufficient game time compared to international peers.

The competition, called Super Rugby AUS, will cater to players who miss out on the Wallabies selection and even bolster the visibility of emerging players and coaches from club rugby. It will also interlink with national and Super Rugby pathway programmes, enhancing the overall rugby landscape.

The format includes the New South Wales Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, Western Force, and Queensland Reds playing each other once over three rounds, culminating in a final held on a fourth weekend. Rugby officials see this as a vital step in nurturing talent and elevating Australian rugby's profile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025