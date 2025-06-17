Chelsea Clinches Victory in Club World Cup Opener

Chelsea secured a decisive 2-0 win against Los Angeles FC in the opening match of Group D at the Club World Cup, held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game began with Pedro Neto's first-half goal, and Enzo Fernández sealed the victory with a late second-half score.

Chelsea's pressure on LAFC's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was evident early on. In the 34th minute, Neto skillfully maneuvered a pass from Nicolas Jackson for a clinical near-post finish. LAFC, backed by numerous spirited supporters, struggled to convert their possession into genuine threats.

A crucial moment came before the hour mark as Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez thwarted an opportunity from Denis Bouanga, maintaining the clean sheet. The debut of Chelsea's promising player, Liam Delap, added to the team's positive day as LAFC focused on their upcoming pivotal matches to progress in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)