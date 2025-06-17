Flamengo's Unyielding Chase: A Date With Chelsea at Club World Cup

Flamengo's commanding 2-0 triumph against Esperance de Tunis on Monday sets the stage for a crucial match against Group D frontrunners Chelsea. The Brazilian champions have shown they are poised to disrupt the status quo at FIFA's revamped Club World Cup.

Historically, European teams have dominated, remaining undefeated for 27 matches since Chelsea's 2012 defeat to Corinthians. However, Flamengo's recent performance signals a potential upset when they face the London club in Philadelphia on Friday.

Under the tutelage of Filipe Luis, Flamengo remains unbeaten for over a month, leading the Brazilian league. Their solid playstyle, praised by players like Jorginho for its fluidity and teamwork, will be key as they prepare for what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter with Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)