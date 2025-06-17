Left Menu

Flamengo's Unyielding Chase: A Date With Chelsea at Club World Cup

Flamengo's decisive 2-0 win over Esperance de Tunis puts Group D leaders Chelsea on alert for their upcoming Club World Cup clash. With over a decade since a European team last lost in the tournament, Flamengo aims to defy the odds and continue its unbeaten streak under manager Filipe Luis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:14 IST
Flamengo's Unyielding Chase: A Date With Chelsea at Club World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flamengo's commanding 2-0 triumph against Esperance de Tunis on Monday sets the stage for a crucial match against Group D frontrunners Chelsea. The Brazilian champions have shown they are poised to disrupt the status quo at FIFA's revamped Club World Cup.

Historically, European teams have dominated, remaining undefeated for 27 matches since Chelsea's 2012 defeat to Corinthians. However, Flamengo's recent performance signals a potential upset when they face the London club in Philadelphia on Friday.

Under the tutelage of Filipe Luis, Flamengo remains unbeaten for over a month, leading the Brazilian league. Their solid playstyle, praised by players like Jorginho for its fluidity and teamwork, will be key as they prepare for what is expected to be a high-stakes encounter with Chelsea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025