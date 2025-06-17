Sports Shocker: Major Moves and Comebacks Dominate Headlines
The sports world is abuzz with significant news, including A'ja Wilson missing a crucial game, the Mariners reinstating Logan Gilbert, Chicago Fire FC unveiling stadium renderings, and Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton poised for a comeback. Also highlighted are the re-signing of Kati Tabin and Meyers Leonard's tax evasion sentence.
In a whirlwind of sports news, WNBA star A'ja Wilson will miss yet another game due to concussion protocol, leaving the Las Vegas Aces without their MVP for a third consecutive match against the Minnesota Lynx.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball sees a significant return as the Seattle Mariners welcome back pitcher Logan Gilbert from an elbow injury, while the New York Yankees prepare to reinstate powerhouse Giancarlo Stanton to the lineup.
In soccer, the Chicago Fire FC has revealed designs for a new $650 million stadium in downtown Chicago, set to open in 2028. This comes amidst the Montreal Victoire securing Kati Tabin for another two seasons, and news of Shohei Ohtani's interpreter facing jail time for financial crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
