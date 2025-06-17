Chelsea Kicks Off Club World Cup Campaign Amid 'Strange' Atmosphere
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca described the atmosphere at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium as 'strange' due to the sparse attendance, despite a 2-0 win over LAFC in the Club World Cup. The team is preparing for a more enthusiastic crowd against Flamengo, while observing key performances from new recruits.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca described the 'strange' atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during their Club World Cup match against Los Angeles FC. The London club secured a 2-0 victory in front of over 22,000 fans, a fraction of the stadium's 71,000 capacity.
Maresca acknowledged the challenge of playing far from home, as LAFC's base is over 2,000 miles away. Nonetheless, he expressed optimism about the upcoming match against Brazil's Flamengo in Philadelphia, expecting a larger fan presence.
Forward Liam Delap impressed in his debut, contributing to the team's second goal. Chelsea remains tied with Flamengo in their group, setting high expectations for their next encounter.
