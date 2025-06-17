Left Menu

Gwalior Cheetahs Roar to Victory with Power-Packed Performance in Madhya Pradesh League

Gwalior Cheetahs clinched their maiden victory in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, defeating Jabalpur Royal Lions by 15 runs. Rishabh Chouhan led the charge with an unbeaten 93, while Mangesh Yadav's stellar bowling sealed the win. This triumph lifts Gwalior into the league standings, setting a positive momentum for the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:29 IST
Gwalior Cheetahs Roar to Victory with Power-Packed Performance in Madhya Pradesh League
Gwalior Cheetahs and Jabalpur Royal Lions in action during Madhya Pradesh League (Image: MPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling contest at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, Gwalior Cheetahs secured their first victory in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, overcoming Jabalpur Royal Lions by 15 runs. Batting first, the Cheetahs faced initial setbacks but were propelled by a remarkable unbeaten 93-run innings from Rishabh Chouhan.

Despite a strong third-wicket partnership, Jabalpur Royal Lions faltered after Siddharth Patidar's dismissal, succumbing to a strategic bowling performance by Mangesh Yadav, who finished with figures of 4/23. The victory places Gwalior Cheetahs on the leaderboard as they aim to maintain this momentum moving forward.

Captain Parth Sahani praised his team's resilience, highlighting key performances from Chouhan and Yadav. He emphasized the importance of remaining calm and disciplined as they approach forthcoming matches with the same do-or-die attitude. Meanwhile, Jabalpur Royal Lions continue to seek their first win in the tightly-contested league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025