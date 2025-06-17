Gwalior Cheetahs Roar to Victory with Power-Packed Performance in Madhya Pradesh League

In a thrilling contest at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Stadium, Gwalior Cheetahs secured their first victory in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025, overcoming Jabalpur Royal Lions by 15 runs. Batting first, the Cheetahs faced initial setbacks but were propelled by a remarkable unbeaten 93-run innings from Rishabh Chouhan.

Despite a strong third-wicket partnership, Jabalpur Royal Lions faltered after Siddharth Patidar's dismissal, succumbing to a strategic bowling performance by Mangesh Yadav, who finished with figures of 4/23. The victory places Gwalior Cheetahs on the leaderboard as they aim to maintain this momentum moving forward.

Captain Parth Sahani praised his team's resilience, highlighting key performances from Chouhan and Yadav. He emphasized the importance of remaining calm and disciplined as they approach forthcoming matches with the same do-or-die attitude. Meanwhile, Jabalpur Royal Lions continue to seek their first win in the tightly-contested league.

(With inputs from agencies.)