GTCL60: The Dawn of a Revolutionary Tennis Cricket League

The Global Tennis Cricket League (GTCL60) was officially unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai, promising a fresh chapter in the domain of tennis ball cricket. As the world's leading 60-ball cricket league, GTCL60 will see eight dynamic international teams face off in Sharjah. The launch was a star-studded affair, graced by well-known personalities such as Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla, Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, actor Vindu Dara Singh, music director Sajid, and cricketer Iqbal Abdulla.

Scheduled to take place in Sharjah, UAE, the league aims to showcase top-notch tennis ball cricket talent from across the globe. Each match will consist of 10 overs per side, equating to 60 balls, guaranteeing a thrilling spectacle. During the launch, Amin Pathan, the visionary behind GTCL60, expressed his enthusiasm, stating this initiative pays homage to every player who dreams of making it big. The league will host trials in 30 cities to ensure all potential talent is scouted out. This marks the commencement of a venture set to reshape the perception of tennis ball cricket on the world stage.

Echoing these sentiments, former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla noted, 'Every cricketer starts with tennis ball cricket -- even I did. This league offers a significant platform for young talent emerging from the grassroots. It aims to shine a spotlight on raw, street-level talent, promising a transformative experience for young cricketers.' The selection process for the league will kick off with open registrations, followed by comprehensive trials across India and abroad. From these extensive trials, the most promising talents will be shortlisted to participate in a professional player draft where franchise teams will select their members. Registrations are anticipated to open shortly, providing a gateway for aspiring players to participate in the Global Tennis Cricket League in Sharjah.

