Top Players Enter U.S. Open Revamped Mixed Doubles Event Amid Controversy

Nine of the world's top tennis players have entered the new U.S. Open mixed doubles event, including champions Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Despite excitement, the new format faces criticism for undermining traditional doubles play. The event, during Fan Week, boasts a $1 million prize for winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 18:48 IST
The U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles event has drawn participation from some of the biggest names in tennis, including former singles champions Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Announced by tournament organizers on Tuesday, the competition will occur a week before the singles main draw during the event's 'Fan Week.' With a prize of $1 million for the winning team, the competition promises high stakes and has attracted 16 participating teams.

The entry window for the event closes on July 28, after which the top eight teams based on combined singles rankings will gain direct acceptance, with an additional eight wildcard entries completing the lineup. 'In our initial discussions about reimagining the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, we aimed to highlight the world's best players competing together,' said USTA CEO Lew Sherr. 'The participation of top players has thrilled us all.'

Despite notable entries, including Naomi Osaka teaming up with Nick Kyrgios, and excitement over the new format, several prominent doubles players have criticized the event. Reigning champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori labeled the format a 'profound injustice' and described the event as a 'pseudo-exhibition' focused more on entertainment than the spirit of doubles play. 'Decisions driven solely by profit are misguided in certain circumstances,' they remarked, hinting at the event's underlying commercial motives.

