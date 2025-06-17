Referee's Fall from Grace: Scandal and Consequences for David Coote
Premier League referee David Coote faces charges from the FA after a viral video allegedly showed him insulting former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. Sacked by PGMOL, Coote was banned from UEFA activities until 2026. Allegations of gambling misconduct were dismissed, but the controversy continues to unfold.
Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following comments made about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in a viral video. The video, recorded in July 2020, led to Coote's dismissal from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after accusations of abuse against Klopp.
The FA stated that Coote allegedly acted improperly, using abusive language against FA Rule E3.1, which was termed an 'Aggravated Breach' under FA Rule E3.2 due to nationality references. Rule E3 covers improper conduct and actions questioning match officials' integrity.
No charges of gambling misconduct were filed against Coote, who is banned from UEFA refereeing until 2026. Allegations continue as The Sun published footage implying Coote's further indiscretions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
