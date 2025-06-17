Left Menu

Referee's Fall from Grace: Scandal and Consequences for David Coote

Premier League referee David Coote faces charges from the FA after a viral video allegedly showed him insulting former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp. Sacked by PGMOL, Coote was banned from UEFA activities until 2026. Allegations of gambling misconduct were dismissed, but the controversy continues to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:06 IST
Referee's Fall from Grace: Scandal and Consequences for David Coote
referee

Premier League referee David Coote has been charged by the Football Association (FA) following comments made about former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in a viral video. The video, recorded in July 2020, led to Coote's dismissal from the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after accusations of abuse against Klopp.

The FA stated that Coote allegedly acted improperly, using abusive language against FA Rule E3.1, which was termed an 'Aggravated Breach' under FA Rule E3.2 due to nationality references. Rule E3 covers improper conduct and actions questioning match officials' integrity.

No charges of gambling misconduct were filed against Coote, who is banned from UEFA refereeing until 2026. Allegations continue as The Sun published footage implying Coote's further indiscretions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025