Harshit Rana Joins Indian Test Squad for Leeds Showdown

Pacer Harshit Rana has joined the Indian Test squad as a cover for their upcoming series in England. Having made his debut last year, the 23-year-old now travels with the team to Leeds for their series opener. Rana was part of the India A squad prior to this inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harshit Rana, the talented pacer from Delhi, has been selected to join the Indian Test squad as cover for their upcoming series against England. The 23-year-old traveled with the team to Leeds, where the series opener is set to take place at Headingley starting June 20.

Rana, who previously played with the India A team, showcased his potential in an unofficial Test match against the England Lions in Canterbury. Although he made his debut in Australia last year, Rana was not initially included in the squad for the five-Test series in England.

A BCCI source confirmed Rana's arrival in Leeds, where he was seen exiting the train station with the team. Meanwhile, the Indian squad had only one warm-up game in Beckenham, facing India A, with key players securing crucial match practice before the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

