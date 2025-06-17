Left Menu

India's Struggles in FIH Women's Pro League: Setback Against Argentina

India faced their third consecutive defeat in the FIH Women's Pro League, losing 1-4 against Argentina. Despite a promising start and Deepika's goal, the team lost momentum, allowing Argentina's Agustina Gorzelany to score a hat-trick. The match highlighted India's ongoing challenges in the league.

London | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:06 IST
India's difficulties in the FIH Women's Pro League persisted as the Salima Tete-led team suffered a 1-4 defeat to Argentina, marking their third consecutive loss in the tournament.

The match unfolded with promise as Deepika converted a penalty corner in the 30th minute, bringing the score to an equalizer after Victoria Falasco's opening goal for Argentina. However, Agustina Gorzelany's hat-trick dashed India's hopes of recovery.

Despite a strong start, India's performance waned as the game progressed, with Argentina capitalizing on their opportunities. Coach Harendra Singh's assurance of an even contest at halftime fell short as Argentina dominated the remaining quarters. India will seek redemption in their upcoming match against Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

