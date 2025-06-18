River Plate's Winning Start: Club World Cup Victory Over Urawa

River Plate delivered a confident opening in their Club World Cup journey, clinching a 3-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. Early dominance was solidified with Facundo Colidio's 12th-minute header from Marcos Acuna's cross, setting the tone for the Argentine side's commanding performance.

Sebastian Driussi extended the lead shortly after the interval, seizing on a defensive miscue to score, although his match was cut short by an injury. Urawa showed resilience, striking back with Yusuke Matsuo's 58th-minute penalty, following a foul by Acuna, narrowing the scoreline.

Despite Urawa's determined pursuit of an equaliser, it was substitute Maxi Meza who sealed River's victory with a 73rd-minute header from Acuna's corner. This victory advances River to face Monterrey, while Urawa prepares for a challenging encounter with Inter Milan in Group E.

