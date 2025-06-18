River Plate's Winning Start: Club World Cup Victory Over Urawa
River Plate began their Club World Cup run with a 3-1 victory against Urawa Red Diamonds in a thrilling match. Goals from Colidio, Driussi, and Meza outclassed a determined Japanese side. Despite Urawa's persistent efforts, River's skill and strategic play secured their triumph.
- Country:
- United States
River Plate delivered a confident opening in their Club World Cup journey, clinching a 3-1 victory over Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. Early dominance was solidified with Facundo Colidio's 12th-minute header from Marcos Acuna's cross, setting the tone for the Argentine side's commanding performance.
Sebastian Driussi extended the lead shortly after the interval, seizing on a defensive miscue to score, although his match was cut short by an injury. Urawa showed resilience, striking back with Yusuke Matsuo's 58th-minute penalty, following a foul by Acuna, narrowing the scoreline.
Despite Urawa's determined pursuit of an equaliser, it was substitute Maxi Meza who sealed River's victory with a 73rd-minute header from Acuna's corner. This victory advances River to face Monterrey, while Urawa prepares for a challenging encounter with Inter Milan in Group E.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CORRECTED-PREVIEW-Soccer-FIFA's inaugural Club World Cup set to kick off in the US amid challenges
FIFA's High-Stakes Club World Cup: A Billion-Dollar Bet
FIFA's Bold $1 Billion Venture: The Expanded Club World Cup
FIFA's $1 Billion Gamble: Expanding Club World Cup in the U.S.
Chelsea's Strategic Signing: Liam Delap Joins as New Striker for Club World Cup