Bigger, Safer Crowds: The New Era of Soccer Security in Miami

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium is under tight scrutiny as it hosts the Club World Cup, following last year's troubling events at the Copa America final. Enhanced security measures have been rolled out, with three checkpoints and extensive law enforcement presence ensuring a safe environment for approximately 120,000 soccer fans.

Last year, fans without tickets stormed the gates, leading to chaos and injury. In response, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office spearheaded a security overhaul, introducing multiple checkpoints and a robust police presence to manage the crowd effectively and securely this year.

FIFA, alongside stadium authorities and federal agencies, has coordinated efforts to maintain order. With Boca Juniors' fans dominating the stands, the early games have shown the success of these measures, avoiding any major incidents reminiscent of the previous year's disorderly scenes.