Maxwell's Majestic Century: Dominance in MLC Showdown

Glenn Maxwell equals T20 greats with his eighth century, lifting Washington Freedom to a win against Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket. Notching 106* off 49 balls, Maxwell's commanding show reinforced his 'Big Show' moniker, placing him alongside cricket legends like Warner and Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:13 IST
Glenn Maxwell. (Photo- @WSHFreedom X). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling Major League Cricket (MLC) match, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell mesmerized spectators, scoring his eighth century in T20 cricket. This remarkable achievement enables him to join the ranks of David Warner, Aaron Finch, India's Rohit Sharma, and England's Jos Buttler, secured as the joint-fourth-highest T20 century hitter.

Maxwell's unbeaten 106* off 49 balls invigorated the Washington Freedom's innings against Los Angeles Knight Riders at Oakland. Known for his aggressive play, the 'Big Show' once again justified his nickname, launching 13 sixes to reach a strike rate of 216.33. The absence of Steve Smith saw Maxwell stepping up as captain, a role he has embraced with commendable leadership.

Choosing to bat first, Washington Freedom saw an early blitz by Mitchell Owen, who hit a rapid 32 from just 11 balls. However, the team's struggle at 68/4 necessitated Maxwell's intervention. He shrewdly exploited Jason Holder in the final over, propelling his team to a formidable 208/5. In MLC 2025, Maxwell's impressive batting average sits at 149.00 from three innings, cementing his position as the second-highest run-maker of the tournament thus far.

