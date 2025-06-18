Sam Bennett Shines as Playoff MVP, Leads Florida to NHL Glory

Sam Bennett has further cemented his status as a hockey legend after being named the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy. On Tuesday, Bennett played a pivotal role in Florida's consecutive NHL championship win, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game Six.

The Canadian forward, who turns 29 this week, impressed with a total of 15 goals in the postseason, including setting an NHL record with 13 goals scored on the road. His performance was a key factor in Florida's successful run, as evidenced by his crucial contributions on the ice.

Reflecting on the triumph, Bennett expressed immense pride in his team. He had previously helped Florida achieve their first championship title last year with a remarkable tally of seven goals and seven assists during the playoffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)