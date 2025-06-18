Left Menu

Cricketing Giants Clash: India vs Pakistan at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 begins on June 12 in England, with India facing Pakistan in their opener. The tournament, featuring 12 teams, will span 24 days across seven venues with 33 matches. Top teams will advance to semifinals, culminated by a final at Lord's on July 5.

In a highly anticipated start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash on June 14 at Edgbaston. The announcement came as the ICC and ECB revealed the tournament schedule, highlighting 33 matches across seven iconic venues in England.

The event kicks off on June 12 with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston, setting the stage for a 24-day competition. The tournament will be contested by 12 teams, divided into two groups, with the semifinals scheduled for June 30 and July 2 at The Oval, and the final at Lord's on July 5.

Group 1 features heavyweights like six-time winners Australia, while Group 2 includes defending champions New Zealand. India, after their match against Pakistan, will play in Headingley and Old Trafford against various teams, culminating in a notable match against Australia at Lord's on June 28.

