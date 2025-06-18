Left Menu

Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England

England to begin their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. New Zealand defends their title against West Indies. Group 1 features top cricket nations, while the tournament concludes at Lord's on July 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:03 IST
Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

England, hosts of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, will commence their tournament run against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. The International Cricket Council has announced that New Zealand, the defending champions, will face the West Indies the following day.

Australia and South Africa headline Group 1 alongside 2020 finalists India and Pakistan, with two additional teams from the Global Qualifier. In Group 2, New Zealand and England are joined by past winners and emerging challengers, as the top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.

According to England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, playing at home provides a unique opportunity in a potentially game-changing tournament. Edgbaston will also stage the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 14, while the championship final unfolds at Lord's on July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025