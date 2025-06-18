Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in England
England to begin their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. New Zealand defends their title against West Indies. Group 1 features top cricket nations, while the tournament concludes at Lord's on July 5.
England, hosts of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, will commence their tournament run against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12. The International Cricket Council has announced that New Zealand, the defending champions, will face the West Indies the following day.
Australia and South Africa headline Group 1 alongside 2020 finalists India and Pakistan, with two additional teams from the Global Qualifier. In Group 2, New Zealand and England are joined by past winners and emerging challengers, as the top two teams from each group progress to the semi-finals.
According to England's captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, playing at home provides a unique opportunity in a potentially game-changing tournament. Edgbaston will also stage the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match on June 14, while the championship final unfolds at Lord's on July 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
