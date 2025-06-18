Grandmaster Pantsulaia Triumphs in Mumbai Chess Tournament
Top seed GM Levan Pantsulaia of Georgia triumphed over Bhaavan Kolla in the second round of the Aurionpro Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament. Utilizing the French variation of the Sicilian Defence, Pantsulaia secured his victory in 33 moves. The tournament also witnessed notable performances from GM Manuel Petrosyan and GM Luka Paichadze.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive display of skill, top seed Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia continued his winning streak at the Aurionpro Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament by defeating Bhaavan Kolla in the second round. Playing with the French variation of the Sicilian Defence, Pantsulaia conquered his opponent in just 33 moves.
Apart from Pantsulaia's victory, the second round showcased a series of intriguing matches. GM Manuel Petrosyan, employing the London System, converted an exchange sacrifice to win a full point against Prakash Ram. Simultaneously, GM Luka Paichadze adopted a sharp Caro-Kann strategy to successfully dismantle Rachit Gurnani.
Unexpected developments were also part of the round, with Hemal Varshan managing to hold a draw against Manas Gaikwad, ranked with an ELO of 2232. Other key results included victories by Nikitenko Mihail, Lalit Babu, Mamikon Gharibyan, Boris Savchenko, and Deepan Chakravarthy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai civic body scraps plan to procure robotic lifebuoys made in Turkey
Tesla Expands Its Footprint in India with New Warehouse Lease in Mumbai
Mumbai at 6th place among 97 cities globally in under-construction data centre capacity: report
Cash row: Mumbai lawyers body writes to CJI, seeks prosecution of judge Yashwant Varma
Aadyam Theatre to stage dance drama 'Mumbai Star' on June 14-15