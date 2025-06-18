Grandmaster Pantsulaia Triumphs in Mumbai Chess Tournament

In an impressive display of skill, top seed Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia continued his winning streak at the Aurionpro Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament by defeating Bhaavan Kolla in the second round. Playing with the French variation of the Sicilian Defence, Pantsulaia conquered his opponent in just 33 moves.

Apart from Pantsulaia's victory, the second round showcased a series of intriguing matches. GM Manuel Petrosyan, employing the London System, converted an exchange sacrifice to win a full point against Prakash Ram. Simultaneously, GM Luka Paichadze adopted a sharp Caro-Kann strategy to successfully dismantle Rachit Gurnani.

Unexpected developments were also part of the round, with Hemal Varshan managing to hold a draw against Manas Gaikwad, ranked with an ELO of 2232. Other key results included victories by Nikitenko Mihail, Lalit Babu, Mamikon Gharibyan, Boris Savchenko, and Deepan Chakravarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)