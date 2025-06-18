Lions Gear Up: Smith and Mitchell Lead Charge Against Argentina

The anticipation is palpable as the British and Irish Lions, led by England's Maro Itoje, gear up to face Argentina in a warm-up match this Friday in Dublin. The starting lineup features Northampton halfback duo, Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell, as they step onto the field as partners for the prestigious Lions team.

As part of the lineup, Northampton's Tommy Freeman takes position on the right wing, with Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe on the left. The midfield sees Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu, returning from injury, teaming up with Ireland's Bundee Aki. The match, set for 1700GMT, promises to be a thrilling non-capped international.

In a team blend of seasoned players and potential debutants, the Lions are poised to showcase their depth despite several players missing due to prior commitments. Coach Andy Farrell acknowledged the significance of this match as a stepping stone towards the 2025 Lions, emphasizing the challenges presented by the Argentine team.