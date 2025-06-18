Left Menu

Barcelona Snaps Up Rising Goalkeeper Joan García

Barcelona has signed Joan García, who once eyed a move to Arsenal, from Espanyol to a six-year deal. García, the top La Liga goalie for saves last season, joins amid expectations of his debut in Spain's senior squad. The deal, involving a €25 million fee, positions him as a possible successor at Barcelona, raising questions about Marc-Andre ter Stegen's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:34 IST
Barcelona Snaps Up Rising Goalkeeper Joan García
  • Country:
  • Spain

Barcelona has secured the signing of goalkeeper Joan García from Espanyol, a move that extinguished rumors of his transfer to Arsenal. This six-year contract was confirmed by the Spanish champions on Wednesday.

García, 24, topped La Liga's saves chart in his debut season, averaging nearly four saves per match. As he transitions to Espanyol's rival, Barcelona, the club activated his €25 million release clause. García is slated to sign the contract in a private ceremony.

This transfer not only aids Espanyol in rebuilding post a narrow relegation escape but also challenges the position of Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona. García's past Olympic glory with Spain and prospects of debuting for the national team senior side further highlight his rising career trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025