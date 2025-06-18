Barcelona Snaps Up Rising Goalkeeper Joan García

Barcelona has secured the signing of goalkeeper Joan García from Espanyol, a move that extinguished rumors of his transfer to Arsenal. This six-year contract was confirmed by the Spanish champions on Wednesday.

García, 24, topped La Liga's saves chart in his debut season, averaging nearly four saves per match. As he transitions to Espanyol's rival, Barcelona, the club activated his €25 million release clause. García is slated to sign the contract in a private ceremony.

This transfer not only aids Espanyol in rebuilding post a narrow relegation escape but also challenges the position of Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona. García's past Olympic glory with Spain and prospects of debuting for the national team senior side further highlight his rising career trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)