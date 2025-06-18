South Africa's Momentous ICC Triumph: A New Era Dawns

In a landmark victory, South Africa clinched the World Test Championship final against Australia, marking the end of their 27-year quest for an ICC trophy. Coach Shukri Conrad, addressing the media after the team's jubilant return to Johannesburg, expressed optimism for more successes in the future.

Conrad, who oversees both test and white ball teams, believes that a robust test team will inspire performance across formats. He emphasized the importance of regular test matches despite scheduling challenges, noting the upcoming, limited tour to Zimbabwe and the next home test only slated for 2026.

Financial limitations pose a hurdle for hosting more games, but South Africa's on-field prowess positions them alongside cricket's 'Big Three'—India, Australia, and England. Conrad dismissed underdog status, affirming the team's sense of belonging at cricket's top tier following their memorable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)