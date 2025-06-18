Left Menu

Power Struggle and Legal Tussles: Inside AITA's Tumultuous Leadership Crisis

AITA President Anil Jain challenges the validity of the 2024 federation's elections, causing internal discord. Despite a withdrawn no-confidence motion, a sealed court decision on election results hampers leadership function. Jain seeks annulment of elections, sparking a dispute over decision-making without Executive Committee approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:39 IST
Power Struggle and Legal Tussles: Inside AITA's Tumultuous Leadership Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is marred by controversy as President Anil Jain contests the legitimacy of last year's elections, urging the Delhi High Court to nullify the results. This move has provoked a backlash from the Executive Committee, which is set to convene to address Jain's actions.

Jain was previously accused of exploiting his position for personal interests, though a no-confidence motion against him was withdrawn. With election results pending in a court-sealed envelope due to a challenge from prominent tennis figures, the new leadership is left in limbo.

Amidst constitutional arguments, Jain insists his plea doesn't require Executive Committee consultation, while opponents demand adherence to protocol. The ongoing saga highlights a fragmented AITA governance and calls into question the application of the Sports Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

