Electoral Roll Controversy Sparks Protests in West Bengal

AICC member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sounded alarms over alleged discrepancies in West Bengal's recent electoral roll revisions. In a letter addressed to the state's Chief Electoral Officer, he claimed a substantial number of voters have been unjustly excluded from the latest electoral lists.

Chowdhury expressed fears that minor clerical errors could cause genuine voters to be mistakenly removed, thereby stripping them of their constitutional voting rights when election dates are finalized. Such incidents underscore the urgency of a meticulous adjudication process before the electoral rolls are finalized.

Earlier, Congress organized a protest from Bankshall Court to the State Election Commission in Kolkata, demanding clarification on the omissions. Congress leaders insist on a transparent audit, questioning the Election Commission's silence, and vowing continued demonstrations until satisfactory resolutions are presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)