Alexander Zverev's Thunderous Serve Dominates Halle Open Amid Unexpected Drama

Alexander Zverev began his quest for a maiden grasscourt title with a commanding victory over Marcos Giron in the first round of the Halle Open. The match, held on Wednesday, encountered an unexpected pause when an advertising hoarding fell from an upper tier onto spectators, causing a temporary stop in play.

During the unsettling incident, Zverev assisted an elderly woman by providing an ice pack as officials attended to her. Though she did not suffer major injuries, she was hospitalized as a precaution. Tournament director Ralf Weber expressed regret, noting the event's unique occurrence in its three-decade history.

On the court, Zverev showcased an impressive performance, securing a 6-2, 6-1 victory with 23 winners and 10 aces. Giron battled in the opening set but succumbed to Zverev's relentless serve in the second set. Meanwhile, eighth seed Karen Khachanov overcame Zizou Bergs, while top seeds Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas awaited upcoming matches.