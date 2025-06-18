Jorge Pereyra Díaz Returns to Mumbai City FC: A Homecoming with Promise
Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz rejoins Mumbai City FC for the 2025-26 season after a successful year with Bengaluru FC. Known for his impactful past performance, Díaz brings back his goal-scoring prowess and exceptional record to the team, adding strength and spirit to Mumbai City's lineup.
In a significant transfer move, Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday the return of Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz for the upcoming 2025-26 football season. His re-entry to the team marks a homecoming after his influential stint with Bengaluru FC.
Díaz, a formidable player during his previous two-season tenure with Mumbai City, was instrumental in their consecutive victories — clinching the League Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24. His 27 goals and 10 assists over 53 appearances made a lasting impression on the Islanders.
With an exemplary record of 32 goals and 11 assists in the Indian Super League, including his debut with Kerala Blasters, Díaz returns to a familiar ground. His arrival is expected to enhance the team's attacking capabilities and boost morale as the new season looms.
