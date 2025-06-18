Jorge Pereyra Díaz Returns to Mumbai City FC: A Homecoming with Promise

In a significant transfer move, Mumbai City FC announced on Wednesday the return of Argentine forward Jorge Pereyra Díaz for the upcoming 2025-26 football season. His re-entry to the team marks a homecoming after his influential stint with Bengaluru FC.

Díaz, a formidable player during his previous two-season tenure with Mumbai City, was instrumental in their consecutive victories — clinching the League Shield in 2022-23 and the ISL Cup in 2023-24. His 27 goals and 10 assists over 53 appearances made a lasting impression on the Islanders.

With an exemplary record of 32 goals and 11 assists in the Indian Super League, including his debut with Kerala Blasters, Díaz returns to a familiar ground. His arrival is expected to enhance the team's attacking capabilities and boost morale as the new season looms.

