Left Menu

Mushfiqur Rahim's Marathon Masterclass Propels Bangladesh to Historic Total Against Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim's stellar 163 anchored Bangladesh to a commanding 484/9 against Sri Lanka. His partnerships with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das were pivotal, despite a late Sri Lankan comeback led by Milan Rathnayake. Rahim's contribution is celebrated in Bangladesh's Test endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:41 IST
Mushfiqur Rahim's Marathon Masterclass Propels Bangladesh to Historic Total Against Sri Lanka
Mushfiqur Rahim
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

On a rain-hit second day of the first Test in Galle, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim delivered an exceptional 163, propelling his team to a formidable 484 for nine against Sri Lanka. His enduring innings, marked by immense concentration and occasional flair, played a crucial role in securing the team's fourth-highest Test total against the hosts.

Partnerships with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and the dynamic Litton Das were instrumental as Mushfiqur stitched two vital stands. The first, a record 264-run alliance with Shanto, laid a solid foundation before Das's spirited 149-run stand brought additional impetus. Despite a middle-order collapse, the visitors remain in control.

Sri Lanka's bowling tactics, initially defensive, found success as Milan Rathnayake and Asitha Fernando claimed crucial wickets. Yet, amid the eventual collapse, Rahim's enduring innings stood firm, further showcasing his affinity for the Galle ground, with 482 runs in just four innings there, inspiring confidence and optimism for Bangladesh.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025