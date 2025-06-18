Mushfiqur Rahim's Marathon Masterclass Propels Bangladesh to Historic Total Against Sri Lanka

On a rain-hit second day of the first Test in Galle, Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim delivered an exceptional 163, propelling his team to a formidable 484 for nine against Sri Lanka. His enduring innings, marked by immense concentration and occasional flair, played a crucial role in securing the team's fourth-highest Test total against the hosts.

Partnerships with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and the dynamic Litton Das were instrumental as Mushfiqur stitched two vital stands. The first, a record 264-run alliance with Shanto, laid a solid foundation before Das's spirited 149-run stand brought additional impetus. Despite a middle-order collapse, the visitors remain in control.

Sri Lanka's bowling tactics, initially defensive, found success as Milan Rathnayake and Asitha Fernando claimed crucial wickets. Yet, amid the eventual collapse, Rahim's enduring innings stood firm, further showcasing his affinity for the Galle ground, with 482 runs in just four innings there, inspiring confidence and optimism for Bangladesh.