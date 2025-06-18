Left Menu

Illegal Streaming Challenges Italy's Football Future

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo highlights illegal streaming's impact on Italy's TV revenue and talent development. As Italy struggles to secure a World Cup spot, efforts intensify against piracy which costs broadcasters billions and affects youth investments, potentially lowering Italy's UEFA rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:47 IST
Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo has attributed illegal streaming and its impact on television revenue as key contributors to Italy's struggle in cultivating homegrown talent. The national team seeks to return to the World Cup, having missed the last editions, while efforts are being ramped up to combat piracy causing financial losses.

These losses, amounting to 300 million euros last year, significantly impact the Serie A clubs' revenue, primarily derived from TV rights. De Siervo emphasized that piracy-related declines restrict investments in youth teams, hindering the growth of young players, which is detrimental to the national team's success.

Furthermore, outdated facilities compound these issues, limiting clubs' revenue potential. De Siervo cautioned that continued revenue losses could see Italy fall behind in UEFA's rankings, trailing other major leagues if no substantial changes are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

