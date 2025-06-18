Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire for Key County Championship Stint
India's rising cricket sensation, Tilak Varma, joins Hampshire for four pivotal County Championship matches. Known for his prowess in the Mumbai Indians, Varma strengthens Hampshire's lineup as they aim to improve their standing in Division One. His international and IPL exploits highlight his calibre ahead of these matches.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
India and Mumbai Indians' explosive batsman, Tilak Varma, has signed on with Hampshire for a crucial stint in the County Championship. The 22-year-old will participate in four matches, starting with a challenging away game against Essex. Hampshire announced this significant addition, emphasizing Varma's potential impact on the team's performance.
Varma, who has represented India 29 times, shines particularly in T20 Internationals, having scored 749 runs. His impressive record features two consecutive centuries against South Africa and a notable 72* against England. Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, praised Varma's talent, expressing high expectations for his contributions during the season.
Known for his remarkable achievements in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians, Varma brings his aggressive style to Hampshire. He has amassed 1499 runs with a notable strike rate of 144.41 in IPL. In red-ball cricket, he boasts an average of 50.16 across 18 First-Class matches, enhancing Hampshire's prospects as they seek further success in Division One.
ALSO READ
Australian woman accused of triple mushroom murders breaks down in court
IPL to witness new champion as RCB-PBKS fight for their maiden title in 18 years
All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi departs for India after diplomatic outreach
"Whoever plays better will win the game": Anil Kumble ahead of IPL 2025 final
Diplomatic Tensions: Britain and Global Reactions Amid Defence Overhaul