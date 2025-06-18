Left Menu

Tilak Varma Joins Hampshire for Key County Championship Stint

India's rising cricket sensation, Tilak Varma, joins Hampshire for four pivotal County Championship matches. Known for his prowess in the Mumbai Indians, Varma strengthens Hampshire's lineup as they aim to improve their standing in Division One. His international and IPL exploits highlight his calibre ahead of these matches.

Updated: 18-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:09 IST
Tilak Varma (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India and Mumbai Indians' explosive batsman, Tilak Varma, has signed on with Hampshire for a crucial stint in the County Championship. The 22-year-old will participate in four matches, starting with a challenging away game against Essex. Hampshire announced this significant addition, emphasizing Varma's potential impact on the team's performance.

Varma, who has represented India 29 times, shines particularly in T20 Internationals, having scored 749 runs. His impressive record features two consecutive centuries against South Africa and a notable 72* against England. Giles White, Hampshire's Director of Cricket, praised Varma's talent, expressing high expectations for his contributions during the season.

Known for his remarkable achievements in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians, Varma brings his aggressive style to Hampshire. He has amassed 1499 runs with a notable strike rate of 144.41 in IPL. In red-ball cricket, he boasts an average of 50.16 across 18 First-Class matches, enhancing Hampshire's prospects as they seek further success in Division One.

