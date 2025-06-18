Argentina Edges Out India in Nail-Biting FIH Pro League Clash

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking 0-2 defeat against Argentina in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, primarily due to a lackluster penalty shootout performance. Led by Salima Tete, the team fought back from a two-goal deficit but faltered in securing the winning edge.

Agustina Gorzelany's exceptional conversion of two penalty corners initially set the Argentinians ahead, while India's wasted opportunities kept them trailing. Despite a spirited effort by Navneet Kaur and Deepika to level the scores, the Indian side failed to capitalize during the crucial penalties.

The match showcased India's dominance in circle entries but highlighted their struggle with penalty corner conversions. The loss marks India's fourth consecutive defeat, pointing to a need for strategic improvements as they next face Belgium in Antwerp on June 21.

