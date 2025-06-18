Lions Roar Back: Expected Full Squad Fitness Boosts Spirits Ahead of Australia Tour

The British and Irish Lions are on track to have a fully fit squad shortly, following encouraging updates regarding scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park's recovery, coach Andy Farrell announced. This follows the recent naming of his team for the upcoming warm-up match against Argentina.

Preparations for Australia's tour are underway, with the Lions in good health. Gibson-Park's minor glute strain and the absence of other key players like Scotland's Zander Fagerson and Leinster's Hugo Keenan had raised concerns. However, recent developments, including positive scan results, have bolstered team morale.

Farrell is eager to explore new player combinations from the home nations, expressing excitement over potential partnerships, such as the centre pairing of Ireland's Bundee Aki and Scotland's Sione Tuipulotu. As team preparations intensify, camaraderie and leadership, particularly from captain Maro Itoje, play vital roles in team dynamics ahead of the tour.

