India Gears Up for England Test Series With County Cricket Experience

Team India's preparation for their Test series against England highlights players who have gained invaluable experience in county cricket. Key players like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have showcased impressive performances, making them crucial to India's squad as they face England without veteran stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:16 IST
Sai Sudhasan, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar in action (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
As the highly anticipated Test series between India and England kicks off on June 20, Team India is banking on the county cricket experience of several squad members. Newly minted Test captain Shubman Gill made waves with Glamorgan in 2022, amassing 244 runs in just three matches, including a century and a half-century.

Sai Sudharsan, who has played for Surrey over the past two seasons, has demonstrated adaptability and skill in challenging conditions. In five matches, Sudharsan scored 281 runs, boasting an average of 35.12, highlighted by a century. Meanwhile, Karun Nair shined with Northamptonshire, accumulating 736 runs at an average of 56.61, including two centuries and a topscore of 202.

Washington Sundar, representing Lancashire, utilized his brief stint to claim eight wickets in two matches, achieving best figures of 5/76. In contrast, Arshdeep Singh's tenure with Kent saw him take 13 wickets over five matches. With key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retiring, these county-experienced players will be pivotal as India seeks victory in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

