Manchester City Triumph in Club World Cup Opener

Manchester City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca, marking a strong start in their Group G match. Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku both scored in the first half, securing the lead early on.

Manager Pep Guardiola made the strategic choice to rest several key players, including Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva, leaving a few to start from the bench at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Despite this, City quickly took command with Phil Foden netting an early goal after two minutes, capitalizing on Savinho's cross.

While Wydad showed persistence and threatened City with counter-attacks, they couldn't find the back of the net. City, though reduced to 10 men after Rico Lewis's red card in the 88th minute, managed to hold firm. They now prepare to face Al Ain, while Wydad is set to play Juventus next.

