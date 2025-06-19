Left Menu

Manchester City Triumph in Club World Cup Opener

Manchester City started their Club World Cup journey with a 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca. Goals from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku secured the victory. Despite a second-string lineup and a red card, City managed a comfortable win. Wydad showed resilience but were unable to score.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 00:01 IST
Manchester City Triumph in Club World Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester City kicked off their Club World Cup campaign with a commanding 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca, marking a strong start in their Group G match. Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku both scored in the first half, securing the lead early on.

Manager Pep Guardiola made the strategic choice to rest several key players, including Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva, leaving a few to start from the bench at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. Despite this, City quickly took command with Phil Foden netting an early goal after two minutes, capitalizing on Savinho's cross.

While Wydad showed persistence and threatened City with counter-attacks, they couldn't find the back of the net. City, though reduced to 10 men after Rico Lewis's red card in the 88th minute, managed to hold firm. They now prepare to face Al Ain, while Wydad is set to play Juventus next.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025