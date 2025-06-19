Leylah Fernandez Advances to Nottingham Open Quarter-Finals

Canadian fifth seed Leylah Fernandez triumphed over Spain's Cristina Bucsa to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open. With a 6-3 6-4 victory, Fernandez's performance in the first set demonstrated her dominance, although she faced a spirited challenge from Bucsa in the second.

Expressing her respect for Bucsa, Fernandez remarked, "Cristina's an amazing player and a great fighter." She appreciated her ability to maintain focus and leverage the crowd's energy in crucial moments of the match, which secured her place in the tournament's last eight.

The upcoming match sees Fernandez pitted against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. Meanwhile, other notable performances included Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova overcoming Yulia Putintseva and Czech seventh seed Linda Noskova advancing past British wildcard Francesca Jones.