Leylah Fernandez Advances to Nottingham Open Quarter-Finals

Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian fifth seed, advanced to the Nottingham Open quarter-finals after a victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa. Fernandez dominated the first set and overcame Bucsa's challenge in the second. Fernandez will face Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska next in her pursuit of the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:03 IST
Leylah Fernandez Advances to Nottingham Open Quarter-Finals
Canadian fifth seed Leylah Fernandez triumphed over Spain's Cristina Bucsa to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nottingham Open. With a 6-3 6-4 victory, Fernandez's performance in the first set demonstrated her dominance, although she faced a spirited challenge from Bucsa in the second.

Expressing her respect for Bucsa, Fernandez remarked, "Cristina's an amazing player and a great fighter." She appreciated her ability to maintain focus and leverage the crowd's energy in crucial moments of the match, which secured her place in the tournament's last eight.

The upcoming match sees Fernandez pitted against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska. Meanwhile, other notable performances included Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova overcoming Yulia Putintseva and Czech seventh seed Linda Noskova advancing past British wildcard Francesca Jones.

