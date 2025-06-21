Shanto's Twin Centuries Secure Draw for Bangladesh Amid Mathews' Farewell

In a thrilling display of cricket, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto shone with twin centuries, ensuring a draw against Sri Lanka in Galle. The first test also witnessed Angelo Mathews concluding his illustrious test career, spanning over 100 matches, with Sri Lanka.

Shanto, who scored an unbeaten 125 in the second innings, contributed vitally after Mushfiqur Rahim's unfortunate run-out on 49. Bangladesh declared at 285-6, leaving Sri Lanka with 296 runs to chase in a mere 37 overs.

Despite some initial setbacks, veteran Mathews held his ground. The match ended with Bangladesh declaring the draw as Sri Lanka reached 72-4. The second test is scheduled to commence in Colombo next Wednesday, followed by a series of limited-overs matches.

