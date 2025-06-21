Left Menu

Shanto's Twin Centuries Secure Draw for Bangladesh Amid Mathews' Farewell

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's twin centuries secured a draw in the first test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The match also marked the end of Angelo Mathews' test career. Both teams battled hard, with Bangladesh setting Sri Lanka a challenging target, ultimately leading to a draw.

In a thrilling display of cricket, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto shone with twin centuries, ensuring a draw against Sri Lanka in Galle. The first test also witnessed Angelo Mathews concluding his illustrious test career, spanning over 100 matches, with Sri Lanka.

Shanto, who scored an unbeaten 125 in the second innings, contributed vitally after Mushfiqur Rahim's unfortunate run-out on 49. Bangladesh declared at 285-6, leaving Sri Lanka with 296 runs to chase in a mere 37 overs.

Despite some initial setbacks, veteran Mathews held his ground. The match ended with Bangladesh declaring the draw as Sri Lanka reached 72-4. The second test is scheduled to commence in Colombo next Wednesday, followed by a series of limited-overs matches.

